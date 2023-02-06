Azerbaijan dispatches nearly 400 rescuers to quake-hit region of Turkiye [PHOTO]

6 February 2023 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s Emergencies Ministry has dispatched rapid rescue forces to Turkiye following a presidential instruction, Azernews reports.

According to the head of the Special Risky Rescue Service of the ministry, Maj-Gen Etibar Ismayilov, 370 rescuers and eight trained dogs from the ministry's canine center will also be used in the quake-hit areas.

Meanwhile, Head of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center Gurban Yetirmishli stated that the earthquake in Türkiye lasted more than 9 minutes.

He stressed that it started from the territory called Muradli and stretched to Islamiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Turkish Kahramanmaraş and it occurred at a depth of 8-15 kilometers.

"This is why more than 1,760 buildings were destroyed as a result of the earthquake," he added.

To recap, on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake was felt in central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers from Gaziantep, which has a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeast Turkiye.

