International travelers from 12 countries travel liberated territory [PHOTO]

6 February 2023 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A visit by a group of 30 international travelers from 12 countries, in particular, from the USA, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia to the liberated territories, started on February 4, 2023, Azernews reports.

The visitors are planned to see the ruins in the liberated areas, as well as witness the construction-restoration and demining works.

Thus, since Karabakh was de-occupied by the Azerbaijani army, dozens of foreign delegations representing key international travel networks - ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 5 times. One of the trips was in 2021, and four were in 2022.

As in previous trips, the group of international travelers is accompanied by well-known Azerbaijani traveler Mehraj Mahmudov.

This trip plays an exceptional role in promoting the liberated areas within the framework of "dark tourism". International travelers will get to know the realities by walking around the liberated territories, which were plundered by Armenia for nearly 30 years, where heavy fighting took place in 2020, and which are now undergoing a period of restoration and construction, as well as the work done in connection with the Zangezur corridor, which has attracted the attention of the world's business and tourism elite.

The first destination of travelers was Azix cave, where they viewed artifacts testifying to the ancient settlements in these territories.

The travelers’ second stop was Shusha. Here they observed the peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin-Khankandi road. They were fascinated by the restoration works.

"Judging by how you built the Fuzuli airport in such a short period, I can say with full confidence that when we return here in less than 5 years, everything will be restored here," British traveler Mark Gaudisson said.

In Fizuli, they got acquainted with the work on the laying of the center of the city, as well as with the process of demining in Fuzuli's Ishigli village. The travelers valued Karabakh's tourism potential highly.

“Yesterday, when I was in Shusha, the nature of this place and Jidir Duzu made a very good impression on me. I've heard of Shusha before, but I didn't expect to see such a magnificent sight. Karabakh has huge tourism potential,” Danish traveler Magnus Nielsen stressed.

The next destination of travelers was Lachin where they got acquainted with the layouts of new residential buildings in Azerbaijan's Lachin. They were informed about the restoration and reconstruction works out in Lachin.

The travelers’ last stop was Khudafarin Bridge in Jabrail. They were provided with brief historical information about the history of the bridge and the cultural heritage of the surrounding areas.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz