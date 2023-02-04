Azerbaijani leader upbeat about green energy deal with Georgia, Hungary, and Romania

4 February 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

The deal on green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania will open a new chapter in energy security, President Ilham Aliyev told the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Ministerial Meeting in Baku on February 3.

The president especially emphasized the importance of the December events for energy security. He referred to the recent signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and Romania on the imminent start of gas supplies, as well as an agreement on the development and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, as important points.

“December was a remarkable month for energy security because of two important events. First, the signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and Romania on gas supply, and gas supply will soon start. So, Romania joins the team of countries, part of the Southern Gas Corridor and also, singing an agreement on green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, which will create additional synergy for our efforts and will actually open the new chapter in the energy security,” the president added.

