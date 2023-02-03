Baku hosting IX SGC Advisory Council Ministerial & I Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meetings

3 February 2023 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

The 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway at Baku's Gulustan Palace, Azernews reports per Azartac.

High-ranking officials, top ministers, and representatives of international energy companies are in Baku to attend the event.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, senior officials of Turkiye, Italy, the USA, Britain, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, and Croatia are attending the meeting.

Energy companies such as SOCAR, BP, BOTAŞ, TANAP, TAP, TPAO, TAQA, Bulgargaz EAD, Bulgartransgaz, ICGB, Fluxys, ROMGAZ SA, SACE, Desfa, TotalEnergies, FGSZ Ltd, SNAM, Uniper, Petronas, ACWA Power, Masdar, Fortescue, Future Industries, WindEurope, SolarPower Europe, as well as financial structures such as the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Investment Bank, the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and others, are also present at the meeting.

The opening session is followed by plenary sessions on the topics “Southern Gas Corridor and Ministerial Session on Green Energy”, “Southern Gas Corridor: Expanding Affordable, Stable and Secure Natural Gas Supplies” and “Green Energy: Supplying Caspian Sea Wind Power to European Energy Markets”.

In addition, within the framework of the Advisory Council, it is planned to hold the first meeting of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the "Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary".

A press conference will be held at the end of the meetings.

Addressing the opening session, President Ilham Aliyev talked about energy security, noting that Azerbaijan has held a number of events committed to it, proving its dedication to the topic.

The president shared Azerbaijan's plans in terms of gas import, saying that the country will shortly supply gas to Romania, noting that doubling gas supplies to Europe by 2027 is doable.

“The Southern Gas Corridor was inaugurated only something more than two years ago, but already today we talk about the expansion of TANAP from 16 to 32 billion cubic meters and expansion of TAP from 10 to 20,” the president said.

He added that this demonstrates the big need for an alternative source of energy and for continued diversification of energy supplies, which the country is ready for.

Talking about last year's milestones, President Aliyev highlighted the important document, signed in Baku between European Commission President Madame Ursula von der Leyen and himself on strategic partnership in the field of energy. He noted that the document "is a clear roadmap for our future plans".

To note, the first Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, the fourth on February 15, 2018, the fifth on February 20, 2019, the sixth on February 28, 2020, the meeting on February 11, 2021, and the eighth on February 4, 2022.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cu.m. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first 10 months and is expected to supply 11.5bn cu. m. of gas to Europe by the end of the year.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz