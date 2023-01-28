Azerbaijan, UK discuss regional issues

28 January 2023 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld and Presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev discussed regional issues, Azernews reports.

"An important meeting took place with Hikmat Hajiyev. I offered the British Government’s condolences for the death of the security manager at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. We also discussed important regional security and humanitarian issues," Auld tweeted.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, two other employees were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27 at about 0830 hours (GMT+4).

The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz