Azerbaijani foreign minister, OIC chief discuss co-op agenda for 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha discussed the Azerbaijani-OIC cooperation, relevant topics on the organization's agenda, and reviewed plans for the near future, Azernews reports per the ministry.

During the phone conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OIC in a variety of areas, including politics, economics, culture, and education. He praised the discussions that took place during the UN General Assembly as well as in the course of the secretary-general's visit to Azerbaijan.

The officials highlighted events scheduled for 2023, including preparations for the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, to be held in Mauritania in March 2023, and underlined the successful organization of joint events held over the previous year.

They emphasized the value of cooperation and the need for the OIC member states to work together in the fight against issues like poverty, terrorism, and other threats to international peace and security, such as intercultural and interreligious dialogue.

The parties also discussed various regional issues.

