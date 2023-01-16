Around 33 gazelles released into liberated territories

16 January 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

A total of 33 gazelles have been released into Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports.

The Biodiversity Protection Service reports that a total of 240 gazelles were released to reserves across the country.

Head of the Service Firuddin Aliyev told local media that major work has been launched on the restoration of the national reserves in the liberated areas.

At the same time, over 6.5 million hatchlings were released into the state reservoirs, including 580,000 sturgeon fish.

In a press conference, Firuddin Aliyev also touched upon illegal hunting, which faced a decline this year.

Four cases of illegal hunting and three facts of synthetic net fishing were observed during the past period of 2023.

In 2023, the fact of synthetic net fishing was mainly observed in Sumgayit and Siyazan.

"Since the end of last year, up to 5,000 meters of synthetic nets have been confiscated. Such cases were especially common for Siyazan, Neftchala, and the banks of the Kura River," Firuddin Aliyev added.

A fine was imposed on violators engaged in illegal hunting and synthetic net fishing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz