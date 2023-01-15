Interior minister upbeat about Azerbaijan's economic power & defense potential

15 January 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

The economic might, defense potential, and international standing of Azerbaijan have significantly strengthened, Interior Minister Col-Gen Vilayat Eyvazov has said.

The minister made the remarks at a briefing on the results of service and combat activities of the Interior Troops in 2022 and ascribed the nation's achievements to the development and progress strategy being successfully implemented.

Vilayat Eyvazov also emphasized the constant attention paid by the president to the army building, including the activities of the Interior Troops, as well as to the improvement of the material and technical support of the army.

Deputy Minister Lt-Gen Shahin Mammadov also addressed the event on the results of service and combat activities.

Summing up the results, Eyvazov outlined the tasks facing the Interior Troops, as well as gave relevant instructions and recommendations.

Simultaneously, the minister expressed confidence that the Interior Ministry personnel will respond to the attention and care shown to them with the reliable protection of stability and public peace, a decisive fight against crimes, as well as exemplary services in the liberated territories, and continue to fulfill all the assigned tasks.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz