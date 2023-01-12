ANAS launches new department to study toponyms of western Azerbaijan, Karabakh

12 January 2023 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

A Department of Toponymy of Western Azerbaijan and Karabakh has been established at the Nasimi Institute of Linguistics under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Azernews reports.

The newly established department will deal with the restoration of indigenous toponyms of Western Azerbaijan and the onomastic landscape of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Leading researcher of the Institute of Linguistics, Ph.D. in Philology, Associate Professor Elchin Ismayilov will head the department.

