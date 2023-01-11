Azerbaijan reveals number of war vets, martyrs families provided with social support

11 January 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has provided a total of 122,000 family members of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans with social services in the post-war period, Azernews reports via the Labor and Social Protection Ministry.

The social support package provided a total of 264,000 services to war vets and the families of martyrs.

According to the ministry, the social support package includes:

- monthly social benefits to 102,000 individuals; lump sum payment to 16,800, and insurance payment to 3,100 individuals;

- a 60-percent increase in the pension of family members of martyrs, disabled war veterans, and national heroes since the beginning of 2021, and a 60 percent increase in social benefits since the beginning of 2022;

- a fivefold increase in the housing program for family members of the martyrs and disabled war veterans; 4,500 apartments and private houses for them, as well as 324 cars for disabled war veterans;

- providing 36,700 socio-psychological support and rehabilitation services to 11,000 family members of the martyrs and war participants;

- providing 30,700 rehabilitation facilities to 1,800 disabled war veterans and 403 high-tech modern prostheses to 387 people;

- employing 16,500 family members of martyrs and war veterans, including recruiting 9,500 people for the self-employment program;

- provision of services to 71,700 family members of martyrs and participants of the war in single coordination centers.

Azerbaijan has been taking consistent measures to provide social support to vulnerable groups of the population, including martyrs’ families, war veterans, and civilians affected by the war. To recall, a total of 3,000 families of martyrs and war veterans were provided with apartments and private houses in 2021.

