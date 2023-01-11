Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to host forum in March to look into topical regional & global issues [PHOTO]

11 January 2023 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC) will host the X Global Baku Forum in March 2023, Azernews reports via a tweet of the center.

The X Global Baku Forum, under the topic, "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes," will take place in Baku from March 9 to 11, the report elaborates.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was established at a special meeting held in Nizami Ganjavi's hometown of Ganja as part of the 870th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet on 30 September 2012.

Continuing its activities with the Azerbaijani president's support, this international non-governmental organization brings together former heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and prominent international scholars from over 50 foreign countries.

The main governing body is the Board of Trustees, which consists of influential public and political figures from around the world. The board includes 18 former leaders. The center also includes 53 prominent members from 25 countries in Europe, six from three countries in the Americas, 15 from 12 countries in Asia, and five from four countries in Africa.

The co-chairs of the Center are the former President of Latvia (1999–2007), Vaira Vike-Freiberga, and the former Vice-President of the World Bank (1992–2000), Dr. Ismail Serageldin.

The NGIC hosts the Global Baku Forum each year, which has already established itself as the premier event in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Middle East, bringing together distinguished leaders and thinkers to discuss the ways and means to address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

