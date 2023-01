9 January 2023 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate as usual despite the weather conditions, Azernews reports.

"There are no delays in the departure and arrival of flights. Despite the worsening weather conditions and snow, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to operate as usual, as well as receive and send planes," the airport said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz