Azerbaijani Border Service & Customs Committee chiefs inspect exclave border checkpoints [PHOTO]

7 January 2023 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

On January 6, delegations led by the First Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Acting Chairman, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Shahin Bagirov, and the Head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, visited checkpoints across the state border in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports citing the State Customs Committee.

It was noted that after the delegations inspected the facilities and working conditions of the staff at the Sadarak checkpoint on the border between Azerbaijan and Turkey, as well as at the Julfa and Shakhtakhty points on the border with Iran, instructions and recommendations were given to further enhance the standard of service at checkpoints and streamline international transit procedures. Additionally, suggestions and directives covered the efficient implementation of border and customs controls as well as the accelerated border crossing procedures.

