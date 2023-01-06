Kremlin stooge under western scrutiny for illegal business dealings, advocates for opening of Khojaly airport

6 January 2023 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Russian billionaire of Armenian origin Ruben Vardanyan, the Kremlin stooge in Karabakh in a self-styled post of “first minister”, has come to the attention of several foreign governments for his dirty and illegal business dealings.

His engagement in the illegal mining in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and selling of gold and copper is an object of investigation by the governments of a number of Western countries. In particular, some EU nations are interested in where the proceeds from the sale of illegally mined metals are directed.

Along with his illegal mining of mineral resources deposits in Karabakh, Vardanyan is also facing sanctions by Ukraine for the fact that his company was engaged in logistical support for the Russian army. In 2022, Vardanyan fled Western sanctions against Russia by renouncing his citizenship and moved to Karabakh under the protection of the Russian peacekeepers, where Vardanyan is engaged in illegal businesses, that is, the extraction and further export of Azerbaijani mineral resources.

In the meantime, the fugitive businessman made a statement on the need for the opening of the Khojaly airport off Khankandi, calling it "the only solution to live in normal conditions during the winter months".

Since December 12, Vardanyan has blamed Azerbaijan for the alleged blocking of the Lachin-Khankandi road, through which an unhindered passage of supplies and humanitarian vehicles has been repeatedly demonstrated.

Several years ago, when Karabakh was under full control of Armenia, efforts were made to launch flights from the Khojaly airport to Armenia, however, Baku's strict warning made Armenia think twice before taking such a step.

Back then, the State Civil Aviation Administration of Azerbaijan stated that the construction of an airport in the occupied territories and the organization of flights from other countries to Khankandi without the permission of Baku are illegal. Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ICAC) have also supported the position of Azerbaijan on this issue.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians, who blocked the way to the mineral resources deposits.

Since December 12, Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGOs have been holding a peaceful protest near Shusha. Their demands are legitimate and logical.

