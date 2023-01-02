Defense minister of Azerbaijan inspects the combat readiness of several military units [PHOTO/VIDEO]

2 January 2023 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, and other top Defense Ministry officials visited tank and artillery military units of the Land Forces on the orders of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports via the ministry.

Hasanov placed flowers at the martyrs' monument.

Tank and artillery pieces in military units' arsenals were inspected, and combat crews' theoretical and practical knowledge, as well as combat readiness, were assessed.

The minister became acquainted with the training and material base of the military unit's simulation center and issued pertinent instructions.

Then Hasanov and other top ministry officials arrived at the Air Forces' unmanned aerial vehicle military unit.

The minister examined the UAVs and inquired about their technical condition, as well as the crews' readiness.

He presented valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat training, demonstrating his appreciation for the readiness of the military units' personnel.

Furthermore, Hasanov became acquainted with the conditions created in military units, inquired about military personnel's service and social concerns, and wished them success in military service in 2023.

The minister issued relevant instructions to officials regarding the continued effective conduct of exercises during the new training period and maintaining military personnel's combat readiness at a high level.

---

