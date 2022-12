31 December 2022 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exempts TS-1 jet fuel is exempt from the 15-percent customs duty until December 31, 2023.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution amending the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers "on the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity, rates of import customs duties, and rates of export customs duties".

---

