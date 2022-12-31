Heydar Aliyev Foundation holds festive event for children in need of special care [PHOTO]

31 December 2022 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized a festive event for children in need of special care ahead of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

Children in need of special care from orphanages, boarding schools, and children from families of martyrs were invited to the festive event at the Gulistan Palace.

As in previous years, special buses brought children to the place of celebration.

In Gulistan Palace, children were greeted by fairy-tale characters. Through face art, they could transform into beloved fairy-tale characters.

The festive celebration started with the screening of a video about the care of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev for children and his participation in the festive celebrations on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

Next, children enjoyed watching a play that shows true friendship, kindness, mutual assistance, and the victory of good over evil.

Children had a good time, dancing, singing songs in a festively decorated hall, celebrating the holiday surrounded by famous artists, and heroes of favorite fairy tales and cartoons.

The fascinating musical and entertainment show was prepared with the participation of Azerbaijani children's groups and masters of arts.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, pays special attention to solving the problems of children deprived of parental care, children with disabilities, and children from families of martyrs, surrounding them with constant care.

At the end of the show, Heydar Aliyev Foundation presented holiday gifts to the children.

