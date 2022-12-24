Azerbaijan preparing territorial planning documents for settlements in Karabakh

24 December 2022 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Documents on territorial planning of 43 settlements in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh are being prepared, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said on December 24, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the conference "Great Return: Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy" dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), in Baku.

Will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz