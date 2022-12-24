Azerbaijani CAERC talks funds needed to implement 'Great Return' state program

24 December 2022 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Financial resources in the amount of nearly 20 billion manat ($11.7 billion) are needed for the implementation of the First State Program of ‘Great Return’ to Azerbaijani liberated areas, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications (CAERC) Vusal Gasimli said, Trend reports.

Gasimli made the remark during a speech at the conference 'Great Return: Triumph of Ilham Aliyev's Policy', dedicated to the mentioned program, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), in Baku.

