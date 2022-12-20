Reports about blockade of Lachin road fake - Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

20 December 2022 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

On December 19, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ayxan Hajizada denied fake statements by Armenians on the blocking of the Lachin road, Azernews reports.

"Contrary to the misinformation on the 'blockade', the @ICRC vehicles and #Armenian ambulances are passing freely through the #Lachin road. This is on top of multiple cases of passing through the road several times each day. Claims about the blockade are fake news!" he tweeted.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has requested that a patient be transported from Khankandi to Armenia, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse. Azerbaijan responded quickly to the request, and the patient was successfully transported through the Lachin road, where Azerbaijanis have been peacefully protesting environmental terrorism for the eighth day in a row.

Previously, family members of one of the Russian peacekeepers drove from Khankandi to Lachin. At the moment, a total of two supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers once again passed unhindered in the same direction. All of this demonstrates that the road is open for humanitarian purposes and that free passage along the road is not prohibited. The demonstrators claim they can create fair conditions for all civilian Armenians to pass, including those who require assistance from peaceful Armenians, such as the elderly, women, and children.

However, reports are that Ruben Vardanyan forbids them from leaving, keeps them from arriving, and purposefully spreads fake reports that Azerbaijan is allegedly fomenting a humanitarian crisis against Armenian civilians.

