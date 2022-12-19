Trend presents "Hero of Special Designation" documentary film [VIDEO]

19 December 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Trend News Agency has prepared a documentary film dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the birth of Lieutenant Colonel Elshad Guliyev, who heroically died during the anti-terrorist operation carried out by the Ministry of National Security of Azerbaijan in Ganja on April 6, 2012.

The film tells in detail about the preparation of members of armed criminal groups who have undergone special military and religious training in foreign countries to commit a series of terrorist attacks in a number of regions of Azerbaijan in April-May 2012, and about the anti-terrorist operations of the Gartal special unit of the Ministry of National Security against this criminal group. In the film, colleagues also recall the professionalism, special heroism and high human qualities of Lieutenant Colonel Elshad Guliyev, who died during the operation.

Further in the film, family members and relatives of Elshad Guliyev talk about his glorious life path and share their memories.

The film was shot in Baku and Ganja. Employees of the State Security Service visited the area of the operation in Ganja. The details of the operation were made public.

The author of the film is Trend News Agency's Deputy Director General, Honored Journalist Sahil Karimli.

Trend presents the "Hero of Special Designation" documentary, prepared by Trend News Agency with the support of the State Security Service:

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz