Media reps touring Khachinchay, Sugovushan reservoirs under reconstruction [PHOTO]

17 December 2022 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani media representatives toured Aghdam District to familiarize themselves with the pace of reconstruction of the Khachinchay reservoir underway following the liberation from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

They are also scheduled to visit the Sugovushan reservoir in Tartar District which also saw liberation from the occupation. The media people will be briefed about the reconstruction activities being implemented by the Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Management company at the Khachinchay reservoir and the 5.2-kilometer-long Sugovushan reservoir canal on the left bank of the Tartar main canal.

During the tour, Deputy Chairman of Amelioration and Water Farm OJSC Rafig Aslanov said that the repair and restoration work at the Khachinchay reservoir in Karabakh will be completed by October next year.

