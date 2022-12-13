We must preserve country's natural resources - participant of protests near Shusha [PHOTO]

13 December 2022 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijanis continue protests near Shusha for more than 26 hours, demanding the monitoring of the fields, and suppressing environmental terror, said Deputy Chairman of Environmental Public Council of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Narmina Garibova, who is part of the protesting crowd, Trend reports from the scene.

Representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are protesting near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, who are temporarily stationed in the area. The action is being held against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area.

"However, the peacekeepers hinder the activities of environmentalists. We must protect and preserve the country's natural resources for future generations," she said.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.

