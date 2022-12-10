Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan-Türkiye "Fraternal Fist" exercises play significant role in ensuring sustainable peace in S. Caucasus - MoD [PHOTO]

10 December 2022 18:05 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye “Fraternal Fist” exercises play a significant role in ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at a collegium meeting of the Defense Ministry following the 2022 results on December 10, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

