President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping

1 December 2022 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev extended condolences to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the former President of the People’s Republic of China, prominent statesman Jiang Zemin.

Jiang Zemin rendered significant services in laying the foundation for interstate relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and China after the Republic of Azerbaijan gained state independence. We highly appreciate Jiang Zemin’s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-China ties.

Due to this grave loss, I extend my profound condolences to you, the family of the deceased and the people of China.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 December 2022



