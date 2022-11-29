Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan discloses number of schools to be built under Great Return program

29 November 2022 11:25 (UTC+04:00)
The Azerbaijani Science and Education Ministry was instructed to prepare proposals for the construction and restoration of educational institutions in liberated lands in accordance with the territorial planning documents for 2022-2026 of the Great Return First State Program’s Action Plan.

