28 November 2022 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Gold coins to mark the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev are to be minted as envisaged in the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the `Year of Heydar Aliyev' in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Also, under the Action Plan, a jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev –100 will be issued.

