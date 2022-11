28 November 2022 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Private Nuraddin Mirzazada of the Azerbaijani Army lost his life as a result of an accident that happened due to his carelessness, Azernews informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

This incident is under investigation.

"An investigation has been initiated. We express our deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the serviceman," the ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz