President Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan on declaring 2023 'Year of Heydar Aliyev'

28 November 2022 14:29 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree, approving the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the `Year of Heydar Aliyev' in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The coordination and control over the implementation of the measures foreseen in the Action Plan approved by Part 1 of the mentioned decree are carried out by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve matters, arising from the decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz