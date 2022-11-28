President Ilham Aliyev approves Action Plan on declaring 2023 'Year of Heydar Aliyev'
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree, approving the "Action Plan on declaring 2023 the `Year of Heydar Aliyev' in the Republic of Azerbaijan".
The coordination and control over the implementation of the measures foreseen in the Action Plan approved by Part 1 of the mentioned decree are carried out by the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to solve matters, arising from the decree.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz