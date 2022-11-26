Azernews.Az

Saturday November 26 2022

Labor ministry employs some 400,000 job seekers under employment programs

26 November 2022 11:26 (UTC+04:00)
Labor ministry employs some 400,000 job seekers under employment programs

A total of 400,000 people have been employed within the employment programs over four years, Azerbaijan's Labour Minister Sahil Babayev said.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more