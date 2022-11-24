Azernews.Az

Friday November 25 2022

Assistant to Azerbaijan's president appointed

24 November 2022 18:07 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Andrey Sipilin as Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Military and Technical Support of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 24.

By another decree of the president, Sipilin was relieved of the post of assistant to the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

---

