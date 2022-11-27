Coordination Headquarters mulls two-year-long activities in Azerbaijan's liberated lands [PHOTO]

27 November 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

On November 22, under the chairmanship of the head of the Headquarters Samir Nuriyev, a meeting was held to discuss the outcome of the Coordination Headquarters' two-year activities related to the centralized resolution of issues in Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.