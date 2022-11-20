Gobustan one of first places on Earth where art was created - Olena Zelenska [PHOTO]

20 November 2022 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska made a post on her Instagram page related to the Gobustan State Historical and Artistic Reserve, Azernews reports.

“When you choose a language on a foreign site, where there are a dozen options available, but there is no Ukrainian... When during a trip you go to a museum and ask for an audio guide, and they shrug their shoulders: only Russian... I think many of us know the feeling in this moment: as if the weight of your language and your country is being diminished,” writes First Lady on her Instagram page.

She noted that it is very important that Ukrainians will no longer have this problem.

According to the First Lady of Ukraine, this is one of the reasons for working on the introduction of Ukrainian audio guides in outstanding cultural monuments.

“We want the whole world to hear our language. There is good news - 50 Ukrainian-language audio guides have already appeared in 32 countries. These are 50 places of extraordinary cultural and historical significance that sounded in Ukrainian,” concluded Zelenska.

The Gobustan State Historical Reserve, which dates back to the 8th millennium BC, never ceases to amaze everyone with 600,000 petroglyphs. Gobustan rock carvings were discovered in 1939 at the foot of the mountain Djingirdagh and on the top of Yazili Tepe. The rock engravings depict primitive men, animals, battle pieces, ritual dances, bullfights, boats with armed oarsmen, warriors with lances in their hands, camel caravans, and pictures of the sun and stars. These unique petroglyphs were recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites in 2007.

