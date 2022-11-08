Blinken: Armenia & Azerbaijan making 'courageous steps' toward peace

8 November 2022 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking "courageous steps" toward a durable peace, as foreign ministers from the two South Caucasus nations met in Washington, Azernews reports per the press service of the State Department.

Blinken met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at Blair House, a state guest house in Washington.

"Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that," he said.

According to him, the United States strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial independence of both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"What we are seeing now are real steps and courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace," Blinken said.

The secretary of state said the talks would build on earlier discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York and other conversations between officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States.

"The United States as a friend to both Armenia and Azerbaijan is committed to doing everything that we can to support you in this effort," he added.

The rest of the meeting was being held behind closed doors.

---

