4 November 2022 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Absheron Olive Gardens Limited Liability Company (LLC), the largest olive oil and table olives processing plant in the region, in Zira settlement of Baku's Khazar district on November 4, Trend reports.

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz