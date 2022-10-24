Police seize about 3 kg of drugs in Sumgayit [PHOTO]

24 October 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Police in Sumgayit city have seized 3 kg of drugs from four drug dealers, Azernews reports per the official news agency Azertac.

Xanlar Ibayev, Teymur Mammadov, Ilham Mirzayev, and Rugiya Asgarova were detained and placed under investigation. Approximately, 3 kilograms of heroin as well as psychotropic methadone tablets were seized from them. The probe determined that they had obtained the drugs from "unidentified individuals via social networks for sale".

Since the outset of this year, the Sumgayit police uncovered some 453 drug-related cases, the report says, adding that as a result, 30 kilograms of various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, including heroin, opium, marijuana, and methamphetamine, as well as 290 psychotropic pills, were seized.

---

