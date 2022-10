24 October 2022 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Following the acquaintance with the “Heritage of Karabakh Khanate” exhibition at Château Mukhrani, Mtskheta Municipality, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili are making a press statement.

