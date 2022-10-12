Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan eye prospect military co-op, regional situation

12 October 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the army, Col-Gen Karim Valiyev, and his Kazakh counterpart, Lt-Gen Marat Khusainov, have discussed prospects for military cooperation, as well as regional situation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The discussion took place on the margins of a regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states in Baku, the ministry said.

Welcoming the guests, Valiyev underlined that the military cooperation between the two nations is expanding, gaining fresh impetus in 2022. He added that bilateral visits by military delegations, as well as the sharing of experience, led to the armies' continuous expansion of cooperation.

Valiyev said that Azerbaijan places a high value on the development of military relations with Kazakhstan and that these topics are of particular interest to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Valiyev stressed that the two countries successfully cooperate on both bilateral and international levels, providing mutual support in all matters, and the ongoing global events, the regional situation, as well as new challenges, require the deepening of bilateral ties.

Khusainov, for his part, expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received during his visit to Azerbaijan. He drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan is also interested in expanding military cooperation with Azerbaijan, noting that it serves the interests of both nations.

The parties reviewed the current status and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, emphasizing the vast potential for this regard.

Baku is hosting a regular meeting of the committee of chiefs of staff of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) armed forces on October 12, the ministry reported earlier.

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, the deputy chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, as well as the Tajik military attaché to Russia, are attending the meeting.

