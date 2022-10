12 October 2022 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev school and gymnasium educational complex No 20 has been inaugurated in Bishkek.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President of Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony.

The presidents made speeches at the ceremony.

---

