OSCE welcomes results of quadrilateral meeting in Prague

The OSCE has welcomed the results of the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague on October 6, Trend reports via the organization.

According to the organization, this is an important step towards lasting peace in the region.

Besides, the OSCE supported this progress.

The day before, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague.

