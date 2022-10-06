Army’s sapper units defuse another batch of Armenia-planted mines in Kalbajar, Dashkasan [PHOTO]

6 October 2022 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units have defused another batch of mines planted by Armenian sabotage groups in Kalbajar and Dashkasan districts, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

“Another 118 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and 4 TM-62M anti-tank mines, buried by Armenian sabotage groups in the territory of the Kalbajar region, as well as 108 PMN-E anti-personnel mines, planted in the territory of the Dashkasan region, were detected,” the ministry said.

The engineer-sappers of the Azerbaijani army defused all discovered mines in line with the safety rules. The finding and neutralizing of mines, planted during the Armenian armed forces' large-scale provocation, are underway.

The engineer-sapper units are conducting competent demining operations on the territory.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the ongoing planting of landmines by Armenia causes massive casualties in the liberated lands.

“Indiscriminate use and still ongoing placing of landmines by Armenia against Azerbaijan cause superfluous injuries and suffering. The number of victims in the last 30 years stands at 3,336, including 38 women & 357 kids. Among these 257 are victims since the 2020 War,” Bayramov tweeted.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads, linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Earlier, the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani army defused some 452 mines planted by an Armenian sabotage group in Dashkasan District.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz