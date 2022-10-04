Azerbaijan always treats int'l obligations seriously - Spokesperson

4 October 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan always treats its international obligations seriously, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said.

The official made the remarks in a statement in response to a local media question regarding calls made by some Western countries about the videos circulating on social media that are presented as war crimes allegedly committed by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Abdullayeva stressed that the country’s position has been brought to the attention of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, which accused Azerbaijan of war crimes.

Furthermore, she emphasized that the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office initiated a comprehensive investigation into the videos spread on social networks a while ago. The spokesperson specifically highlighted that the investigation was not initiated in response to any challenges but within the framework of Azerbaijan's firm stable approach to its international obligations.

Talking about the calls made by some Western countries, the spokesperson inquired what calls these people have made regarding the numerous war crimes committed by Armenia during the 30 years, as well as during the 44-day war of 2020, regarding the investigation of these crimes and the punishment of the perpetrators.

“Why do they ignore the fact that Armenia-made mines are still killing civilians in Azerbaijan? Or perhaps they do not consider burying mines in the territory of another state when military operations are not underway as a war crime? The military and political leadership of Armenia is unequivocally responsible for up to 250 victims of landmines, most of them being civilians. However, not a single person has been brought to justice for the numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity that have been committed by Armenia since the beginning of the 1990s and that are still ongoing,” she stated.

Additionally, Abdullayeva highlighted that if those calling on Azerbaijan want to demonstrate impartiality and a fair position, they should approach the issue comprehensively, investigate the numerous crimes committed by Armenia, and demand that the responsible persons are held accountable before the law.

Otherwise, this is nothing more than a one-sided statement made as a result of Armenian propaganda, she added.

Moreover, answering AZERTAC's question on the latest developments in Ukraine and Azerbaijan's support for the territorial integrity of the country, the spokesperson noted that Azerbaijan's position remains unchanged.

"Azerbaijan and Ukraine have always supported each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. Azerbaijan's position still remains unchanged," Abdullayeva noted.

---

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz