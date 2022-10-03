Over 39 kg of drugs seized, 55 border trespassers detained in Sep

3 October 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized over 39 kg of drugs and some 759 psychotropic pills in September, Azernews reports, citing the service.

The State Border Service maintained its efforts to ensure reliable border protection and combat smuggling, illegal migration, and drug trafficking.

During the mentioned period, 55 persons, including 34 Azerbaijanis, three Nepalis, two Tajiks, a Palestinian, three Pakistanis, two Iranians, five Afghans, a Syrian, and four Sri Lankans were detained for breaching the state border.

In an effort to combat illegal migration, 30 people were apprehended while attempting to cross the state border with forged passports, Schengen visas, as well as date stamps.

Some 25 individuals were detained for breaching the regime's regulations along the border zone, and 678 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime, and appropriate steps were taken against them.

As a result of anti-crime initiatives, 234 people wanted by the Azerbaijani law-enforcement agencies were identified and handed over to the relevant agencies. Some 420 people, who attempted to leave the country, were barred from doing so, and 24 people, who were previously barred from entering the country, were again denied entry.

Anti-smuggling measures resulted in the seizure of contraband goods, including alcoholic beverages and tobacco products worth approximately AZN937,318 ($551,363).

The measures are underway to organize the reliable protection of the state borders, the agency stressed.

---

