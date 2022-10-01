Statement by Azerbaijani prosecutor general on "Tartar case" considered at Supreme Court's plenary session

1 October 2022 17:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The necessary investigative actions on the "Tartar case" are currently underway in Azerbaijan, Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

The prosecutor general's statement on the relevant case has been looked into at the plenary session of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He noted that the last cassation decision on two criminal cases against 18 persons was cancelled following the court order. The case was submitted to the Court of Appeal for retrial.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz