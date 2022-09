30 September 2022 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Following the official welcome ceremony, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid tribute to the tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.

The guard of honor was arranged for the head of state here.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

---

