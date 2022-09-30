Azernews.Az

Friday September 30 2022

Azerbaijani Parliament approved another international conventions

30 September 2022 14:54 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) approved two more conventions, Trend reports.

Draft laws on approving the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters and the Convention on Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance were considered at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

After discussion, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.

