Azerbaijan vows not to create problems for incoming Russians due to mobilization

29 September 2022 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani authorities are not going to create problems for the incoming Russians, who are subject to mobilization in their country, Azernews reports, citing the Russian Media.

According to an Interior Ministry source, Russian residents in Azerbaijan can be placed on the wanted list and arrested only if they commit a crime on Azerbaijani soil.

The country's Migration Service said that citizens of the Russian Federation have the right to remain in Azerbaijan for 90 days from the date of entry "without any explanation”. Only after this period, it will be possible to determine whether the Russians, who seek a residence visa, are subject to mobilization or not, the service added.

Both government entities said that if the Russian Federation makes a request, "the relevant authorities" may conduct a search for Russian citizens in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the Kazakh Interior Ministry reported that it would extradite the citizens, who evade mobilization in Russia, only if they are put on the international wanted list.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial military mobilization in Russia on September 21, placing the country's people and economy on a war footing as Moscow pursues its invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, the country’s defense ministry, Sergei Shoigu, said 300,000 Russians would be called up as part of the mobilization that will apply to “those with previous military experience”.

