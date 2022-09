24 September 2022 17:25 (UTC+04:00)

We're pleased that fraternal Turkmenistan is moving forward on the path of stable and dynamic development and is achieving great success, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in the congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the Independence Day of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

