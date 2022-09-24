Group of Ukrainian children lacking parental care arrive in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

24 September 2022 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Another group of Ukrainian children who have lost a parent due to the situation in Ukraine has arrived in Azerbaijan, organized by the Agency for Social Services under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, the ministry told Trend.

As many as 29 minor children will be placed in the country's camps for children and will undergo social rehabilitation for 15 days in Baku and Gabala.

Individual psychological consultations, group therapy, meditation, yoga classes, psychosocial training, and master classes will serve to stabilize the emotional state of children, as well as their integration into society. The camp participants will also have a chance to improve their English language skills.

During this period, the agency will arrange excursions to historical sites and museums for the effective cultural leisure of children, as well as will undertake teamwork on various topics.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz