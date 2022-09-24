Azerbaijan to take part in European Political Community summit

24 September 2022 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has been invited to the summit of the European Political Community to take place in the Czech capital Prague on October 6-7, Azernews reports.

In addition to the 27 European Union member states, 17 other countries are also invited to the meeting. Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Britain received the invitations.

The invitations were signed by EU Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister, current EU President Petr Fiala.

The EU seeks to create a platform for political coordination of the countries of the European continent with the European political union, the idea of which was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The idea is aimed at addressing common interests by strengthening political dialogue and cooperation, thereby increasing security, stability, and prosperity in Europe.

No official statements or official decisions are expected following the results of the first meeting, which will be held on October 6.

